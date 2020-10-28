Trent Reznor, Perry Farrell, Billy Corgan to play Bowie tribute concert

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell are among the star names getting involved in a forthcoming live streamed tribute concert to honour the music and memory of David Bowie.

American pianist Mike Garson, who has worked with Bowie and NIN and the Pumpkins in the past, is over-seeing the concert, dubbed A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! The event will be held on January 8, 2021, which would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday.

Members of Bowie‘s final touring line-up will also be taking part in the celebration. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

In related news, Trent Reznor and long-time musical partner Atticus Ross have recorded the soundtrack to the new David Fincher film, Mank, which will premiere on Netflix on December 4. You can hear sections from the score at a ‘secret’ Netflix website. Ssssshhhhhh...