Smashing Pumpkins to release 33-song rock opera as a sequel to Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

The Smashing Pumpkins are on fire. Not literally, that would be most unfortunate, but the reunited and rejuvenated Chicago alt. rock legends have hit something of a late career purple patch, and are set to unveil a rich bounty of new music in the coming year.

Not content with delivering an epic new double album, Cyr, for our delectation and delight in November, the Pumpkins are already lining up a very special sequel record to Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God.

In a new interview coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ masterful 1995 set Mellon Collie…, Billy Corgan - sorry, William Patrick Corgan - has revealed that his band are to deliver a 33-song album rock opera which will completes a trilogy that the quartet continued with 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.

“It’s a sequel to Melon Collie… and Machina,” explains Corgan in the video detailing his band’s plans. “It’s kind of a rock opera. We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited about [it].”

Corgan also has plans up his sleeve to have Pumpkins embark on a “full-on arena tour” to bring the sequel album to life as and when the current Coronavirus unpleasantness recedes.

Before all this, The Smashing Pumpkins will release Cyr on November 27 via Sumerian Records. No fewer than six songs have been released from the album to date.

Cyr is the Pumpkins’ first full length album since 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

In addition to the standard releases, two special vinyl editions of Cyr are also available to pre-order in Orchid and Baby Pink through Townsend Music.