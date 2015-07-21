Tremonti, Trivium announce joint tour

Tremonti and Trivium have announced a co-headlining tour of North America.

The bands start the run – sponsored by HardDrive – in Florida on September 9 and wrap up in Denver on October 20. Tremonti mainman Mark Tremonti says: “We are really happy to be partnering up once again with HardDrive for our upcoming US tour. We are equally as excited to tour with an awesome band as co-headliner.”

The Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist released his solo project’s second album Cauterize in June.

On the tour, Trivium’s Matt Heafy says: “It’s awesome to see two fellow metal and rock bands go out and show the world what we love to do and how we love to do it. So we can’t wait to see everybody out there.

“We know it’s going to be a great time. I can’t wait to see Tremonti and his guys again, and we’ll be playing a lot of new stuff on this tour.”

More dates are expected to be added to the tour in the coming weeks.

TREMONTI/TRIVIUM US TOUR 2015

Sep 09: Ft Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Sep 11: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Sep 12: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Sep 15: Winston-Salem Ziggy’s, NC

Sep 16: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Sep 18: Hartford The Webster, CT

Sep 19: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 20: Patchogue The Emporium, NY

Sep 22: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Sep 23: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Sep 25: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Sep 26: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 28: Milvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Sep 29: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Sep 30: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 02: Green Bay Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI

Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 10: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Oct 17: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Oct 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

