Trivium drop full Bloody promo

Trivium have released the full live video for their track Through Blood And Dirt And Bone, after teasing the promo earlier this week.

It’s taken from last year’s album Vengeance Falls, completed before they parted ways with drummer Nick Augusto and promoted his tech Mat Madiro to replace him.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu recently explained: “He’s drumming for us for the foreseeable future, for the rest of the album cycle, which goes up till December. Then we’re just going see where we’re at. We’re not going to make any quick decisions.”