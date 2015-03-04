Tremonti reveal Cauterize details

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has revealed the first details of his second Tremonti album, which is to be called Cauterize.

The follow-up to 2012’s All I Was contains 10 tracks, after the list was cut down from a total of 20 songs recorded.

Last month the band offered five track clips following a listening party held for an invited audience.

Wolfgang Van Halen played a more involved role this time round, since becoming the band’s touring bassist in 2013. Tremonti said last year: “Everyone’s going to notice a big difference on the rhythm section side of things. He’s the best of the best out there on bass. It’s going to make a big difference.”

Drummer Garret Whitlock said in January: “It stacks up well against All I Was. We figured out what our strengths were recording the first album, and with this album we took that and capitalised on all of it.

“I think, as far as playing goes, everybody was on their A game – we’re really happy with it.”

Cauterize is to be released in May, and more details will be announced in due course.

Tracklist