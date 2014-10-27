Transatlantic Shine in live video

Transatlantic have released another clip from their KaLIVEoscope set, which is on sale today via InsideOut.
Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas recorded several shows on their recent tour dates in support of fourth album Kaleidoscope, launched earlier this year. The video was shot in Cologne, Germany, while the audio CDs were recording in Tilburg, the Netherlands.
Neal Morse recently said: “The tour was indeed a landmark for Transatlantic. We grew as a band and as people This live DVD captures Transatlantic in an amazing way – I’m sure you’re going to love it.”
Kaleidoscope won the Best Album gong at this year’s Progressive Music Awards. KaLIVEoscope is available now.
Tracklist
DVD1
Into The Blue
My New World
Shine
The Whirlwind Medley
Beyond The Sun
Kaleidoscope
Neal & Roine Duet
We All Need Some Light
Black As The Sky
All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul
DVD 2
Into the Kaleidoscope documentary
Band Interviews
Bonus Live Performances:
3.1. Nights In White Satin (Live in Tilburg)
3.2. Sylvia (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)
3.3. Hocus Pocus (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)
CD1
Into The Blue
My New World
Shine
CD2
The Whirlwind Medley
Beyond The Sun
Kaleidoscope
CD3
Neal & Roine Duet
We All Need Some Light
Black As The Sky
Nights In White Satin
Sylvia
Hocus Pocus
Medley: All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul