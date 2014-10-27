Transatlantic Shine in live video

Transatlantic have released another clip from their KaLIVEoscope set, which is on sale today via InsideOut.

Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas recorded several shows on their recent tour dates in support of fourth album Kaleidoscope, launched earlier this year. The video was shot in Cologne, Germany, while the audio CDs were recording in Tilburg, the Netherlands.

Neal Morse recently said: “The tour was indeed a landmark for Transatlantic. We grew as a band and as people This live DVD captures Transatlantic in an amazing way – I’m sure you’re going to love it.”

Kaleidoscope won the Best Album gong at this year’s Progressive Music Awards. KaLIVEoscope is available now.

Tracklist

DVD1

Into The Blue My New World Shine The Whirlwind Medley Beyond The Sun Kaleidoscope Neal & Roine Duet We All Need Some Light Black As The Sky All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul

DVD 2

Into the Kaleidoscope documentary Band Interviews Bonus Live Performances:

3.1. Nights In White Satin (Live in Tilburg)

3.2. Sylvia (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

3.3. Hocus Pocus (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

CD1

Into The Blue My New World Shine

CD2

The Whirlwind Medley Beyond The Sun Kaleidoscope

CD3