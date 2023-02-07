Transatlantic share new live video of We All Need Some Light

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have released a new live clip of We All Need Some Light which you can watch in full below.

The Neal Morse-penned song is originally from the band's 2000 debut album SMPT:e, the new live version is taken from their upcoming live release The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 17.

Mike Portnoy recently told Prog that these recent Transatlantic shows are most likely to be the band's final gigs, and that this new live release, and a proposed release of a Morsefest performance later in the year will be the band's last.

"It’s no secret,” Portnoy says. “We alluded to it several times on social media throughout the tour. It really feels like the end of an era. We all felt a tremendous sense of finality, like we were taking this as far as it can go, both in the studio and on stage. We couldn’t have been happier with the way it ended."

The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia was filmed by Paul Green (who also shot the band's Whirld Tour 2010: Live in London release), and mixed by longtime collaborator Rich Mouser, this set will be available as a Special Edition 3CD+Blu-ray digipak (incl. 5.1 surround sound) and as a gatefold 180g 4LP release. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia.