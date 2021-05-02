Toyah dons mermaid outfit for cover of Heart's Barracuda, Robert Fripp remains calm

Another week has passed, and with it another comes episode of the popular web series, Robert Fripp And Toyah Willcox Play A Ragged Cover Version Of A Rock Classic In Their Kitchen And The Internet Goes Wild.

In this week's episode, Toyah dons a mermaid outfit for a performance of Heart's 1977 classic Barracuda, flailing her "tail" in the direction of the camera and generally having a right old time, looking for all the world like a unicorn frappuccino in woman/fish form.

Meanwhile, the edition's other participants – husband and King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and mystery guitarist Sidney Jake – ignore the nautical theme and concentrate on the music. Jake, however, does win points for wearing a Cannibal Corpse hoodie and a gold-plated Guy Fawkes mask. Are these choices significant? It's likely we'll never know.

Previous episodes of Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch include covers of The Rolling Stones' (Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Judas Priest's Breaking The Law, Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast, ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin', Motorhead's Ace Of Spades, Motley Crue's Girls Girls Girls, Alice Cooper's Poison, Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze, Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle, Billy Idol's Rebel Yell, Metallica's Enter Sandman, David Bowie's Heroes, Black Sabbath's Paranoid and King Crimson's Lark's Tongues In Aspic (Part Two).

More, we suspect, will follow.