Welcome to the Kitchen: Toyah and Robert Fripp set pulses racing with Guns N' Roses cover

The nation's favourite prog rock/post-punk pairing are at it again. King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his bride, the musician/actress Toyah Wilcox, have set pulses racing across the globe in the latest video from their ongoing series of Sunday Lunch performances.

In the most recent clip, the camera finds the jaunty duo in their kitchen once again, scene of previous triumphs such as David Bowie's "Heroes", Billy Idol's Rebel Yell and yes, that version of Metallica's Enter Sandman. The titillating twosome then proceed to cover Guns N' Roses' classic 1987 smash Welcome To The Jungle.

In the video, Robert cranks out the riff, while Toyah dances with a pair of of dumbbells and sings in that familiar theatrical voice, providing a short exercise class that'd almost certainly leave a dent in Joe Wicks's YouTube earnings should the frisky Fripps ever decide to turn it into a daily show.

Clearly no stranger to the gymnasium, in 2019 Toyah told Classic Pop, “I’m not boasting, but I’m an athlete on stage. I do over 150 shows a year, so I’ve got the stamina for touring!”

We look forward to the next episode.