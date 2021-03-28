Toyah and Robert Fripp add beards, scissors and mystery guitarist on maniacal ZZ Top cover

They're at it again. Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have once again taken to their kitchen to cover a rock classic, and this time it's ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin'.

King Crimson founder Fripp and actress/singer Willcox are joined for this latest performance by a third musician – a heavily tattooed, mystery guitarist – while props include ZZ Top-style beards, sunglasses, and two pairs of over-sized scissors.

What's going on? And, to be honest, does it matter?

We could try and place the clip into some kind of sociological context, filling up this page with pseudo-intellectual musings until the required word-count was attained. But really? It's Robert Fripp, and Toyah, and their heavily-tattooed mate, playing ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin'. In their kitchen. And that's the only thing that matters.

"I’m blown away by the original guitarists on these tracks," Fripp told Rolling Stone earlier this week, referring to the songs the duo have covered. "Phenomenal development and playing primarily since the late Seventies and early Eighties, Van Halen onwards. Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, the Metallica boys…

"The originators of the riffs are phenomenal players. I go back, listen to the original versions on record, see live performances, look at different interpretations and guitar covers on YouTube. Then I have to honour the spirit of the music while making it my own."

Recently, the duo have covered Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze, Motorhead's Ace Of Spades, Alice Cooper’s Poison and Motley Crue’s Girls Girls Girls.