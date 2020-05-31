Robert Fripp and Toyah on dancing to King Crimson

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and wife Toyah have released another tongue-in-cheek lockdown video, this time pondering how to get more women to attend King Crimson shows.

"Welcome to Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch," says Fripp in the new clip. "I asked Toyah's advice: how do we get more women to come and see King Crimson. And my wife says 'If women can dance to King Crimson, they'll be there!'"

At which point... Well you can see fir yourself in the video below.

Both Fripp and Toyah have been entertaining fans with humorous videos of themselves during lockdown, including the pair dancing, performing ballet and even performing a cover of David Bowie's Heroes for VE Day. Most can be seen on Toyah's You Tube page.