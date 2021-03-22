Toyah and Robert Fripp master Motorhead's Ace Of Spades

For most British folk, Sundays are usually a time for rest, relaxation and yer Mam’s absolute beast of a Sunday roast. By the time the afternoon rolls around, productivity is generally at an all time low. But for King Crimson mainman Robert Fripp and post-punk princess Toyah however, their weekend seems to take a different, entirely more energetic form.

Yep, we’re once again on about Toyah And Robert’s Sunday Lunch video series. This week, the duo perform their most lively cover yet, with a rather risqué rendition of Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades.

Dressed in the fancy ensemble of a French maid costume, Toyah graciously belts the lyrics whilst shuffling a stack of playing cards. Meanwhile, a fan blows her hair backward in a glorious, power-ballad-esque fashion. Husband Fripp as per, rattles away on his Les Paul, watching Toyah with quite the proud expression.

In all honesty, this looks like something most couples do behind closed doors (and not in front of a camera), but by now, we’re sure you're used to Toyah and Fripp’s Sunday shenanigans.

Recently, the duo have covered Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze, Alice Cooper’s Poison and Motley Crue’s Girls Girls Girls.

Watch the video below.