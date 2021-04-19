It's chaos in the kitchen as Toyah and Robert Fripp decimate The Stones' Satisfaction

Mayhem continues to envelop the Fripp/Willcox household on a weekly basis, and this weekend did not disappoint.

In the latest edition of their ongoing YouTube series Toyah And Robert's Sunday Lockdown Lunch, the pair – aided by still-mysterious newcomer Sydney Jake – do battle with The Rolling Stones' 1965 smash (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. There's a bubble machine, Toyah's torso is daubed in paint, and Robert Fripp, unusually, sings on the chorus.

We should be used to all this chaos this by now, but no. Our minds? Blown. All over again. Just imagine if the last year hadn't happened, and this clip had appeared from nowhere. How on earth would you possibly explain it? And yet, in centuries to come, when digital archaeologists exhume humanity's data from ancient, rusting servers, this is what they'll find. This is what we've become. This is who we are.

Meanwhile, fans of the Willcox-Fripps can order signed original artwork from the cavorting couple, which, they promise, are "unique collectible gifts for you or a loved one."

In other, barely-related news, Stones frontman Mick Jagger released a new single with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl last week. Eazy Sleazy is available as a regular, digital single, but also as an NFT (What is an NFT?), to raise money for the Music Venue Trust (UK) and the National Independent Venue Association (US).