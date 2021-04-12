Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp’s typically enthusiastic take on Judas Priest classic Breaking The Law

We’ve long since stopped trying to second guess what Toyah and Robert Fripp might get up to next on their hugely popular Sunday Lunch episodes on YouTube, but it seems as if the art.punk queen and her King Crimson guitarist husband are currently enjoying a spot of New Wave Of British Heavy Metal nostalgia. Having covered Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast last week, this weekend saw the dynamic duo (and their mysterious masked guitarist pal) tackle Judas Priest’s British Steel anthem Breaking The Law. Perhaps inevitably, a rubber truncheon is involved.

We’ve saluted these musical mavericks over and over in recent months for their spirited attempts at boosting the nation’s morale in troubled times, but if you’ve been sleeping under a rock for the past 12 months, here’s a reminder of their glorious takes on Motley Crue’s Girls Girls Girls, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, and the internet-breaking hit, Enter Sandman by Metallica.

All hail our loved-up internet overlords.