Toyah and Robert Fripp add wind-assisted Alice Cooper cover to their catalogue of chaos

For the residents of The United Kingdom, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's Sunday lunch videos have become an unlikely exercise in appointment TV.

In the same way that Top Of The Pops was a Thursday ritual for decades, the nation now gathers around the internet every Sunday to watch the couple's latest video, consumed by the kind of fevered anticipation usually reserved for the arrival of firstborn children. What will they do? What will she wear? Will the excitement be too much?

They never let us down. This week, Toyah is dressed in the kind of garment one might furtively purchase after googling the phrase "sexy nurse outfit", whilst King Crimson leader Robert is attired in his usual conservative combo: shirt, tie, classic waistcoat.

What follows is a short cover of Alice Cooper's smash Poison, with the couple's kitchen embellished to include a set of plastic chains, presumably in tribute to Coop's 1989 video. Toyah also wields the kind of cane that Alice did, while a strategically-placed fan attempts to replicate the original film's use of wind machine. Oh my.

Other songs covered by the coltish duo include Billy Idol's Rebel Yell, Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle, Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze, Metallica's Enter Sandman, Black Sabbath's Paranoid – a video that suggests the couple's residence includes a prison cell – David Bowie's Heroes and King Crimson's Lark's Tongues In Aspic (Pt II).

Do you think they take requests? We're thinking Rock You Like A Hurricane.