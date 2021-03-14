Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Motley Crue's Girls Girls Girls and nothing makes sense any more

We haven't covered Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's Sunday shenanigans for a few weeks because we needed a rest from all the excitement, but the boisterous duo's latest performance is so extraordinary that we're diving right back in.

In the new clip, King Crimson leader Fripp and post-punk princess Willcox combine their considerable talents to perform a rambunctious version of Motley Crue's 1987 smash Girls, Girls, Girls.

Fripp starts the chaos by counting himself in, before Willcox brings her unique brand of theatre to a song that's a tribute to strip clubs across the globe (seven are mentioned in the song's lyrics: The Tropicana, The Body Shop and The Seventh Veil in Los Angeles – where the original video was shot – The Dollhouse in Ft. Lauderdale, Tattletails in Atlanta, Crazy Horse in Paris, and The Marble Arch in Vancouver.

It's a delightfully unrestrained performance from Willcox, who introduces indoor tennis to the hubbub, adding a palpable sense of danger to the film. Be careful with that crockery, Toyah!

Other songs covered by the delirious duo include Alice Cooper's Poison, Billy Idol's Rebel Yell, Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle, Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze, Metallica's Enter Sandman, Black Sabbath's Paranoid – a video that suggests the couple's residence includes a prison cell – David Bowie's Heroes and King Crimson's Lark's Tongues In Aspic (Pt II).