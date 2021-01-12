Toyah and Robert Fripp startle humanity with frisky cover of Enter Sandman

Look. We could write something here to put this video into context, to explain how national treasures Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp have enlivened the nation's Sunday lunches with their eccentric cover versions throughout what's clearly been a very difficult period. But we won't.

We could intellectualise the performance. But we won't.

We could marvel at Toyah's routine, and draw parallels between this choreography and that of her post-punk heyday. But we won't.

We could explore the reasons why this video has had over half a million views in less than 48 hours. But we won't.

We could comment on Fripp's uncanny ability to maintain eye contact with his wife despite her most valiant attempts to distract him. But we won't.

We could try and make sense of any of this.

But we won't.

Just watch the video, OK?