Toundra release video for new single II. Akt

Spanish post rockers Toundra have released a second single from their forthcoming new album Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari. The album will be released by InsideOut Music on February 28. The album celebrates the 100th anniversary of Robert Wiene’s iconic German silent horror film of the same name, acting as a new soundtrack for the film.

You can see the video for second single II. Akt in full below.

"Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari is a movie with a very strong visual energy," the band explain. "It's a film that takes elements of the terror movies to speak about authoritarianism. About how ideas can be controlled and eventually lead a human individual to do the worst things.

"It was premiered in between-war period, and it represents an advice about the real danger of some ideologies that nowadays are getting a new life across Europe; ideologies based in intolerance. That's why we like to see this film as historical document that invites to some conscious thinking rather than let ourselves go where intolerants want to take us."

Toundra have announced a string of tour dates at which fans can watch the film while they perform the soundtrack.

Feb 28: Teatros del Canal, Madrid, SPA

Mar 3: Las Armas, Zaragoza, SPA

Mar 7: Aribau Multicines, Barcelona, SPA

Mar 15: Vortex, Seigen, GER

Mar 16: Knust, Hamburg, GER

Mar 17: Kassablanca, Jena. GER

Mar 18: Backstage, Muniscvh, GER

Mar 20: 806qm, Darmstadt, GER

Mar 21: Caves Du manoir, Martigny, SWI

Mar22: Club Zentral , Stuttgart, GER