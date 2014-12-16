Toundra launch fiery fox video

Toundra have launched an animated video for their track Oro Rojo, from upcoming album IV.

The Spanish instrumental outfit’s eight-track record tells the story of two foxes escaping from a forest fire, as a metaphor for humanity’s effect on the environment. Oro Rojo (“Red Gold”) is the final piece.

They say of Jorge Garcia Escalona’s video: “We always thought the track would be a good for a video, and we’re huge fans of Jorge’s work. We knew he was the perfect person to envision what we had in mind – and it’s obvious we were right.”

IV is released on January 26 via Superball. Toundra tour the UK in February.

Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 16: London Sebright Arms

Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Brighton Hope

IV tracklist