Toundra launch fiery fox video

Toundra have launched an animated video for their track Oro Rojo, from upcoming album IV.
The Spanish instrumental outfit’s eight-track record tells the story of two foxes escaping from a forest fire, as a metaphor for humanity’s effect on the environment. Oro Rojo (“Red Gold”) is the final piece.
They say of Jorge Garcia Escalona’s video: “We always thought the track would be a good for a video, and we’re huge fans of Jorge’s work. We knew he was the perfect person to envision what we had in mind – and it’s obvious we were right.”
IV is released on January 26 via Superball. Toundra tour the UK in February.
Tour dates
Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Feb 16: London Sebright Arms
Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc
Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 19: Brighton Hope
IV tracklist
Strelka
Qarqom
Lluvia
Belenos
Viesca
Kitsune
MRWING
Oro Rojo