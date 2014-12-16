Trending

Toundra launch fiery fox video

By Prog  

View promo for Oro Rojo from upcoming album IV

Toundra have launched an animated video for their track Oro Rojo, from upcoming album IV.

The Spanish instrumental outfit’s eight-track record tells the story of two foxes escaping from a forest fire, as a metaphor for humanity’s effect on the environment. Oro Rojo (“Red Gold”) is the final piece.

They say of Jorge Garcia Escalona’s video: “We always thought the track would be a good for a video, and we’re huge fans of Jorge’s work. We knew he was the perfect person to envision what we had in mind – and it’s obvious we were right.”

IV is released on January 26 via Superball. Toundra tour the UK in February.

Tour dates

Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 16: London Sebright Arms

Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Brighton Hope

IV tracklist

  1. Strelka

  2. Qarqom

  3. Lluvia

  4. Belenos

  5. Viesca

  6. Kitsune

  7. MRWING

  8. Oro Rojo