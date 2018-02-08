Toundra detail 5th album Vortex

Spanish instrumental outfit Toundra have revealed that their fifth studio album will be titled Vortex.

The band confirmed in December that the record would arrive on April 27 via InsideOut Music/Century Media.

Now they’ve given further details, showing the cover art and revealing the full tracklist.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the album’s title, the band say: “On September 19, 2012, we arrived at a venue called Vortex Surfer Musiklub in Siegen – a small town in Germany.

“We played there, the venue got packed and everything about that night, including the warm welcome from everybody working there, was incredible. We fell in love with that small venue and the house next to it where we slept that night.

“Since then, we played Vortex five or six times and there has always been that same great fond feeling from the people there. So, this upcoming album is called Vortex.”

They add: “We leave behind the roman numbers and want to use this as a way to thank all the promoters, people working in venues, labels, agencies, fans and everyone who has helped us over the years to live this dream.

“We can’t wait for you to hear some of the music.”

Toundra will head out on tour across Europe throughout May. Find details below, along with the Vortex cover art and tracklist.

Toundra Vortex tracklist

Intro Vortex Cobra Tuareg Cartavio Kingston Falls Mojave Roy Neary Cruce Oeste

May 04: Bordeaux Void, France

May 05: Paris Supersonic, France

May 06: Amersterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 08: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

May 09: Gent Dok, Belgium

May 10: London Hoxton Square Bar, UK

May 12: Leeds, venue TBA, UK

May 13: Glasgow Nice ’N Sleazy, UK

May 14: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 16: Cologne Jungle, Germany

May 17: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

May 18: Luxembourg Rocas, Luxembourg

May 19: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

May 20: Copenhagen KB18, Germany

May 23: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

May 24: Dresden Groovestation, Germany

May 25: Plzen Papirna, Czech Republic

May 26: Budapest A38, Hungary

May 27: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

May 29: Lyon Le Farmer, France

May 30: Marseille Molotov, France

Toundra: IV