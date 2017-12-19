Toundra confirm album no.5 and UK & European tour

Toundra have confirmed that they are to begin recording their fifth album over the coming weeks.

The Spanish outfit release their last record IV in 2015 and it’s been announced that their next studio offering will arrive on April 27 via InsideOut Music/Century Media.

Toundra say in a statement: “2017 marked our 10th anniversary. We spent the first half of it celebrating it onstage throughout Europe and the second one writing our fifth album.

“We will be recording it in Catalonia with Santi García and we have the feeling that it will turn out being a revisitation of our origins as a band.

“We are coming back, and we hope you are glad about it.”

To mark the announcement, Toundra have also revealed a UK and European tour which is scheduled to take place in May.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below, while further album details will be released in due course.

May 04: Bordeaux Void, France

May 05: Paris Supersonic, France

May 06: Amersterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 08: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

May 09: Gent Dok, Belgium

May 10: London Hoxton Square Bar, UK

May 12: Leeds, venue TBA, UK

May 13: Glasgow Nice ’N Sleazy, UK

May 14: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 16: Cologne Jungle, Germany

May 17: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

May 18: Luxembourg Rocas, Luxembourg

May 19: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

May 20: Copenhagen KB18, Germany

May 23: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

May 24: Dresden Groovestation, Germany

May 25: Plzen Papirna, Czech Republic

May 26: Budapest A38, Hungary

May 27: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

May 29: Lyon Le Farmer, France

May 30: Marseille Molotov, France

