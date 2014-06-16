Touchstone detail DVD launch

Touchstone have released a trailer and confirmed the contents of their Live Inside Outside DVD for July 4.

And the first 500 pre-orders of the three-disc set will secure a free signed EP containing previously unreleased track Suffer The Little Children.

Live Inside Outside contains the band’s performance at the Robin 2 in Bilston last year, plus their open-air appearance at London’s High Voltage festival in 2010.

The signed EP offer is the band’s way of making up to fans after having to postpone their DVD launch events as a result of a family illness.

The package is available for pre-order now.

DVD 1: Inside – The Robin 2, Bilston, October 2013

Intro Flux Corridors Fragments Solace 2013 Spirit Of The Age Shadows End Through The Night Oceans Of Time Contact Strange Days

DVD 2: Outside – High Voltage Festival, London, July 2010

Intro Wintercoast Shadow Joker In The Pack Strange Days (featuring John Mitchell) Making Of Oceans Of Time, a film by John Siely

CD bonus disc

Intro Corridors Fragments Solace 2013 Spirit Of The Age Shadows End Through The Night Oceans Of Time Contact Strange Days

Oceans EP

Suffer The Little Children (new track) Ocean Down (keys, bass, vocal mix) Fragments (demo) Contact (demo) Flux (single edit)

Touchstone Live: Inside Outside trailer