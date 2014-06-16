Touchstone detail DVD launch

Touchstone have released a trailer and confirmed the contents of their Live Inside Outside DVD for July 4.
And the first 500 pre-orders of the three-disc set will secure a free signed EP containing previously unreleased track Suffer The Little Children.
Live Inside Outside contains the band’s performance at the Robin 2 in Bilston last year, plus their open-air appearance at London’s High Voltage festival in 2010.
The signed EP offer is the band’s way of making up to fans after having to postpone their DVD launch events as a result of a family illness.
The package is available for pre-order now.
DVD 1: Inside – The Robin 2, Bilston, October 2013
Intro
Flux
Corridors
Fragments
Solace 2013
Spirit Of The Age
Shadows End
Through The Night
Oceans Of Time
Contact
Strange Days
DVD 2: Outside – High Voltage Festival, London, July 2010
Intro
Wintercoast
Shadow
Joker In The Pack
Strange Days (featuring John Mitchell)
Making Of Oceans Of Time, a film by John Siely
CD bonus disc
Intro
Corridors
Fragments
Solace 2013
Spirit Of The Age
Shadows End
Through The Night
Oceans Of Time
Contact
Strange Days
Oceans EP
Suffer The Little Children (new track)
Ocean Down (keys, bass, vocal mix)
Fragments (demo)
Contact (demo)
Flux (single edit)