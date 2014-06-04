Touchstone cancel live DVD launch shows

Touchstone have been forced to cancel their planned live DVD launch shows later this month.

A family illness has meant the gigs at London’s Borderline on June 20, Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on June 21 and Bilston’s Robin 2 on June 22 have had to be called off.

But the band have vowed to make amends to disappointed fans hoping to support the release of Live Inside Outside, which will appear on July 4.

Touchstone say in a statement: “This has been a very tough decision to make – we have never had to cancel any gigs before. We don’t want to let anyone down. Unfortunately, it is the only decision we could make when it involved supporting one of our band members through an unforeseen family illness.”

Tickets for the London and Bilston shows will be valid for the band’s Christmas appearances at the same venues, on December 12 and 14 respectively. Those who require refunds can apply via their point of purchase. The band aim to reschedule the Chesterfield show with promoters the Classic Rock Society, with details to be made available in due course.

They continue: “In light of this announcement, we’ve decided that the first 500 copies of the DVD will also ship with limited edition signed copies of our Oceans EP. It contains a brand new song, Suffer The Little Children, plus four other previously unreleased tracks.

“Thank you for your understanding and your support.”

Touchstone will play this year’s Summers End festival in Chepstow on the weekend of September 26-28.