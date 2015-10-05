Touchstone after-show gets green light

Touchstone have revealed plans for the their after-show party following their farewell show at Leamington Spa’s Assembly on November 21.

They’re going on indefinite hiatus after frontwoman Kim Seviour said earlier this year that her battle with ME made it impossible for her to commit to a long-term future with the band.

Doors at the venue will open at 4.30pm to allow special guests Magenta and John Mitchell’s solo project Lonely Robot to play full sets ahead of Touchstone’s performance.

Guitarist Adam Hodgson says: “We’ll be holding the party in the venue’s Green Room – a very quirky space with some very strange items living in there, and featuring the late Tammy Wynette’s tour caravan – a sight to be seen.

“There will be a bar and music, and also the opportunity to meet the bands, and a variety of other guests and friends.”

Tickets for the Leamington show and their gig in London on November 20 are on sale, while tickets for the after-show bash can also be purchased.

Final show times: Leamington Spa, November 21

16.30: Doors

16.50: Lonely Robot

17.35: Changeover

18.10: Magenta

20.00: Changeover

20.50: Touchstone

22.30: Curfew, followed by after-show event