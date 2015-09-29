Touchstone reveal final show timings

Touchstone have revealed stage timings for their final show with Kim Seviour, which features special guests Magenta and John Mitchell’s solo project Lonely Robot.

It takes place at the Assembly, Leamington Spa, on November 21 – but the band have warned that doors open at the early time of 4.30pm to allow each act to put on their best performance.

Touchstone announced the split in March, when frontwoman Seviour revealed her fight with ME made it impossible for her to “commit in the way it truly deserves.”

The band’s Adam Hodgson says: “It’s an early start due to the length of sets, and to allow for filming changeovers. And it allows you to get some grub after Magenta have played.

“After-show event tickets will be on sale this week. It’s a very limited-numbers affair in the Leamington green room – there will be a bar and music, and time to meet the bands and get stuff signed.”

The final show is preceded by a performance at London’s Boston Music Room on November 20. Some tickets for the London and Leamington Spa concerts remain on sale.

Final show times: Leamington Spa, November 21

16.30: Doors

16.50: Lonely Robot

17.35: Changeover

18.10: Magenta

20.00: Changeover

20.50: Touchstone

22.30: Curfew, followed by after-show event