Watch Tool drop Undertow live for the first time in 20 years

Tool have been mixing up the setlists on the US leg of their Fear Inocolum tour – but they surprised fans at a gig in Detroit by playing Undertow for the first time in almost 20 years.

Maynard James Keenan and co dropped the title track from their 1993 debut album into their set at their gig at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 3. It was the first time they’ve played it live since April 29, 2002.

The tour, which kicked off in January, has seen the band leaning heavily on Fear Inoculum itself, playing every track from the album aside from 16-minute closer The 7empest. They’ve also been digging deep into their back catalogue, playing Undertow single Sober at several shows.

The band recently marked the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut EP, Opiate, with a reworked and extended version of its title track, retitled Opiate². The original clocked in at 5 minutes 20 seconds in length, while the new take weighs in at a hefty 9 minutes and 54 seconds

The newly re-imagined version of Opiate will be accompanied on March 18 by a Blu-ray only "visual companion", billed as the Los Angeles' quartet's first music video in 15 years.

Tool’s 2022 European tour kicks off on April 22 in Copenhagen, Denmark. They begin the UK leg on May 2 in Manchester.

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Apr 25: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, GER

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

May 02: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FRA

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HUN