Tool announce Fear Inoculum North American tour

Tool have just released their long-awaited new studio album Fear Inoculum – and they’ve wasted no time in announcing a North American tour in support of it.

The band have lined up a total of 26 shows which will kick off with a set at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 13, and they'll bring the road trip to a close at Washington DC’s Capitol One Arena on November 25.

Tickets will go on general sale on September 6 at 10am local time, while Tool Army members will have access to a limited number of tickets on September 4.

Find a full list of dates below.

Along with launching their new album earlier today, Tool also uploaded The promos for Stinkfist, Ænima, Prison Sex, Vicarious, Schism and Sober to their YouTube channel.

Tool are also the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. Click here to find your nearest stockist.

Tool: Fear Inoculum

Tool are back with their long-awaited new studio album Fear Inoculum. The follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days is out now and features the epic 10-minute title track.View Deal

Tool: North American tour 2019

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 15: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Oct 23: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Oct 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 27: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 29: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 31: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 02: Indianapolis Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 03: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 05: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 06: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Brooklyn Barclay’s Center, NY

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino Arena, CT

Nov 22: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Nov 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 25: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC