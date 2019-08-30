Tool: We didn’t know if we would still be accepted

Tool’s Danny Carey says he was unsure if the band would still be accepted by fans due to the majority of tracks on new album Fear Inoculum stretching over the 10-minute mark.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is finally out, with the drummer making his comments in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which features Tool on the front cover.

Carey explains: “I have a hard time finding validity in a lot of things I hear now. Part of it is that you get old, and I’ve kind of heard everything.

“I really didn’t know if we were going to still be accepted, because especially going this route, we went the opposite way – like making a shorter song 10 minutes long.

“We realised, ‘Oh man, is anyone even going to buy this?’ But I think people are starved for a truly alternative band.

“I mean, we are an alternative to the three-or-four-minute song bands that do their thing. I’m really happy that this has been as well received as it is.”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of Fear Inoculum, Tool have uploaded a bunch of their music videos to their YouTube channel.

The promos for Stinkfist, Ænima, Prison Sex, Vicarious, Schism and Sober are all now available and can be watched below.

