Tool add 6 dates to 2016 US tour

Tool have added a further six dates to their early 2016 US tour.

In addition to the eight shows already announced, gigs in Houston, Kansas City, St Louis and New Orleans have been announced by the band – along with Florida concerts in Orlando and Pensecola. They will be supported by Primus and 3Teeth on the tour.

Maynard James Keenan’s outfit will start the run of shows in San Diego on January 9 and tickets are on sale now for most dates.

Tool performed at The Monster Mash event in Tempe, Arizona, on October 31, but progress on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is still a mystery.

Jan 09: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 13: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jan 14: Houston Toyota Center, TX (new date)

Jan 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jan 17: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Jan 19: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Jan 20: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO (new date)

Jan 22: St Louis Chaifetz Center, MO (new date)

Jan 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 25: Atlanta Infinite Energy Center, GA

Jan 26: Charlotte Bojangles Coliseum, NC

Jan 28: Orlando CFE Arena, FL (new date)

Jan 30: Pensacola Bay Center, FL (new date)

Jan 31: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA (new date)