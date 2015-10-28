Keenan slates Tool fans

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has slated fans who take the band too seriously – calling them “insufferable.”

The status of their fifth album, to follow 2006’s 10,000 Days, remains unknown. And he’s refused to offer an update.

Asked about the humour in Tool’s material, Keenan tells the Phoenix New Times: “It’s there, but people miss it because they’re so focused on the other bullshit.

“It’s lost. Insufferable people. It’s just ridiculous. I’m sorry – can’t help them. Way too serious. Too much. Lighten up.”

He adds that his bandmates had to “con” him into taking part in their standalone festival appearance, which takes place this weekend.

And when asked about the album, he replies: “There’s nothing to say. I can’t.”

Keenan launches Puscifer album Money Shot on October 30.