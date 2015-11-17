Tool announce American tour dates

Tool have announced a list of US tour dates for January next year – with Primus revealed as the main support act.

Maynard James Keenan’s outfit will start the tour in San Diego on January 9. It follows an earlier teaser posted on Facebook in which the band said fans would be excited by the support act for the shows, now revealed to be Les Claypool and co.

Tool say: “Those faint glimpses of Tool shows that I recently perceived in the scrying mirror can now be considered official. Indeed, something wicked your way comes. The unparalleled sonic and visual experience of tool live.”

Tickets go on sale on November 20. Tool drummer Danny Carey filled in for Primus sticksman Tim Alexander when the Primus man was recovering from last year’s heart surgery.

Tool performed at The Monster Mash event in Tempe, Arizona, on October 31, but progress on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is still a mystery.

Jan 09: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 13: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jan 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jan 17: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Jan 19: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Jan 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 25: Atlanta Infinite Energy Center, GA

Jan 26: Charlotte Bojangles Coliseum, NC

