Tony Levin’s Stick Men announce European tour

Tony Levin’s Stick Men, featuring Pat Mastelotto and Markus Reuter, have announced a European tour which will take place next month.
The dates have been lined up in support of their latest album Prog Noir, which was released in 2016.
The shows will kick off at Bologna’s Bravo Caffe on March 1 and wrap up with a set at Malaga’s Cochera Cabaret on March 31.
Speaking previously about the album, Reuter said: “What’s unusual about Prog Noir is that we spent years composing it. Usually we get the ideas and quickly turn them into an album or start playing them in on the road.
“The imperative of a band like ours, that’s out on the road touring a lot of the time, is to have new material each year.
“But this time, the idea was to really refine the material, reject all but the best – indeed, there are some very nice pieces that didn’t make the cut – and create a really special album that might define our band in terms of where our journey has taken us.”
Find a full list of Stick Men’s 2018 European dates below.
Stick Men 2018 European tour dates
Mar 01: Bologna Bravo Caffè, Italy
Mar 02: Rome Planet Live Club, Italy
Mar 03: Florence Viper, Italy
Mar 04: Milan Blue Note, Italy
Mar 05: Lugagnano di Sona Il Giardino, Itlay
Mar 07: Vienna Porgy & Bess, Austria
Mar 08: Budapest Jazz Club, Hungary
Mar 10: Nove Mesto Nad Vahom Blue Note, Slovakia
Mar 11: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic
Mar 13: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic
Mar 15: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK
Mar 16: Cardiff Acapela Studios, UK
Mar 17: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK
Mar 18: Paris L’Empreinte, France
Mar 19: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Mar 20: Pori Validi Karkia Klubi, Finland
Mar 22: Skopje Stanica 26, Macedonia
Mar 24: Dortmund Musiktheater Piano, Germany
Mar 26: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Mar 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 29: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain
Mar 30: Madrid Cool Stage, Spain
Mar 31: Malaga Cochera Cabaret, Spain
