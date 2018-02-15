Tony Levin’s Stick Men announce European tour

Tony Levin’s Stick Men, featuring Pat Mastelotto and Markus Reuter, have announced a European tour which will take place next month.

The dates have been lined up in support of their latest album Prog Noir, which was released in 2016.

The shows will kick off at Bologna’s Bravo Caffe on March 1 and wrap up with a set at Malaga’s Cochera Cabaret on March 31.

Speaking previously about the album, Reuter said: “What’s unusual about Prog Noir is that we spent years composing it. Usually we get the ideas and quickly turn them into an album or start playing them in on the road.

“The imperative of a band like ours, that’s out on the road touring a lot of the time, is to have new material each year.

“But this time, the idea was to really refine the material, reject all but the best – indeed, there are some very nice pieces that didn’t make the cut – and create a really special album that might define our band in terms of where our journey has taken us.”

Find a full list of Stick Men’s 2018 European dates below.

Mar 01: Bologna Bravo Caffè, Italy

Mar 02: Rome Planet Live Club, Italy

Mar 03: Florence Viper, Italy

Mar 04: Milan Blue Note, Italy

Mar 05: Lugagnano di Sona Il Giardino, Itlay

Mar 07: Vienna Porgy & Bess, Austria

Mar 08: Budapest Jazz Club, Hungary

Mar 10: Nove Mesto Nad Vahom Blue Note, Slovakia

Mar 11: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic

Mar 13: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic

Mar 15: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK

Mar 16: Cardiff Acapela Studios, UK

Mar 17: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Mar 18: Paris L’Empreinte, France

Mar 19: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Mar 20: Pori Validi Karkia Klubi, Finland

Mar 22: Skopje Stanica 26, Macedonia

Mar 24: Dortmund Musiktheater Piano, Germany

Mar 26: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 27: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 29: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain

Mar 30: Madrid Cool Stage, Spain

Mar 31: Malaga Cochera Cabaret, Spain

