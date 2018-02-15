Watch Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal play through Humanoid

Cynic have released a video showing vocalist and guitarist Paul Masvidal playing through their new track Humanoid.

The song was unveiled last month and marks the first new material from the band since 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us.

Joining Masvidal in the lineup are bassist Sean Malone and new drummer Matt Lynch, with Humanoid mixed by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood.

Masvidal says: “Playing Humanoid is a celebration of aliveness!”

He adds: “Humanoid is a portrait of contrasts, like those between struggle and stillness, or the immediate against the limitless. Our Stargate is planet Earth – consciousness, the transmitter.

“We, sentient creatures of light, are alive now – on a sphere, floating in a galaxy fixed amidst the infinite. It’s quite miraculous to be aware of this, and it invokes a sense of urgency and empowerment that is unlike anything else.”

The new video also shows Masvidal’s new signature guitar the Masvidalien Cosmo, which was created by Strandberg.

Cynic: Kindly Bent To Free Us