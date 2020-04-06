Tony Iommi launches charity auction to help Birmingham hospital charity

Tony Iommi has launched an auction to raise funds for Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity.

The Black Sabbath icon revealed his plans over the weekend, saying he was just about to announce An Evening With Tony Iommi event when coronavirus struck.

He added: “Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I’ve put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity.

“Please! I hope that you can help – they really do need our support. Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do? We owe them so much.”

The auction is now live on eBay, and includes a signed Epiphone SG, a signed Supersonic Years box set, various signed versions of The End set, and a signed copy of the Dehumanizer CD.

The guitar comes with a case, picks, a pack of Tony’s personal strings, a letter of authenticity and photo of Tony with the guitar.

Bid on the Heartlands hospital auction.

Last week Iommi's old Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was due to fly to Switzerland this month for treatment for his Parkinson’s disease, but the plans are on hold while the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The vocalist shelved his 2020 North American tour so he could make the trip and undergo treatment which was scheduled to take between six to eight weeks.