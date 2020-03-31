Ozzy forced to cancel European medical trip due to coronavirus lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne won’t be flying to Switzerland next month for medical treatment for his Parkinson’s disease.

The vocalist shelved his 2020 North American tour so he could make the trip and undergo treatment which was scheduled to take between six to eight weeks.

But with large parts of the world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy will no longer be travelling.

Speaking on her US CBS show The Talk, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon said: “We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on April 8 for his treatment, but we had to cancel.

“We’re just hanging in like everybody else – just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold in there. I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive.”

News of the cancellation comes just days after Ozzy’s daughter Kelly reported that her father was feeling better following stem cell treatment.

Music News reported: “Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing.

“He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better, he’s talking better and his symptoms are lessening.

“He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

Kelly added: “He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.’”

Earlier this month, Ozzy released a video for his single Ordinary Man which features guest vocals from Elton John.

It’s the title track from Ozzy’s new studio album, which launched in late February.

.@MrsSOsbourne shares a family update amid coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/PMWJjr5vFkMarch 30, 2020