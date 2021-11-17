Tom Morello announces second new album, The Atlas Underground Flood

Tom Morello has announced the arrival of a second new album, The Atlas Underground Flood. It will serve as the sister release to October's The Atlas Underground Fire, and is scheduled to drop on December 3 via Mom + Pop Music.

To mark the news, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist has also shared its first three singles, Human ft. Barns Courtney, Hard Times ft. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe and Raising Hell ft. Ben Harper.

As per the last project, The Atlas Underground Flood will host a hoard of star-studded collaborators including Idles, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, among others.

Of the new album, Morello says, “The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started. Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre.

"I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Listen to the new tracks below and pre-order The Atlas Underground Flood now.

(Image credit: Tom Morello)

The Atlas Underground Flood tracklist:

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)

2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. You'll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)

9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)

10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)

11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)

12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)