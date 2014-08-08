Trending

Tin Spirits launch Summer Now video

Prog  

View promo for single from second album Scorch

Tin Spirits premiere their video for Summer Now with Prog – view it now.

The track comes from their second album, Scorch, due on September 15 via Esoteric Antenna, and follows 2011’s Prog Award-nominated Wired To Earth.

Former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory’s band will release Summer Now as a single on September 1. He recently said of the album: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.”

Scorch tracklist

  1. Carnivore

  2. Summer Now

  3. Old Hands

  4. Binary Man

  5. Little Eyes

  6. Wrapped And Tied

  7. She Moves Among Us

  8. Garden State

