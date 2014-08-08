Tin Spirits launch Summer Now video

Tin Spirits premiere their video for Summer Now with Prog – view it now.

The track comes from their second album, Scorch, due on September 15 via Esoteric Antenna, and follows 2011’s Prog Award-nominated Wired To Earth.

Former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory’s band will release Summer Now as a single on September 1. He recently said of the album: “It was important to us all that we made the best album we possibly could – and without a doubt, that’s what we’ve achieved.”

Scorch tracklist