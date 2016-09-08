Slayer’s Gary Holt: I’m not mailing it in

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says he still brings all the energy he can on to the stage, despite having to deal with being 51 years old.

And he’s determined to make sure that musicians half his age don’t outdo him.

Slayer begin a North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel this week, then he’ll return to Exodus to start work on the follow-up to 2014 album Blood In, Blood Out.

Holt tells Banger TV: “I’m over half a century old. I’m almost an antique. But I still love doing it, and I go really hard live because I refuse to let a guy half my age best me at that.

“The difference is, after the show they hop on their skateboard, go floating around, go drinking all night and they’re fine. Me, I’m looking for a bathtub and I’m gobbling 1600mg of ibuprofen, and dealing with the age.

“But during the show I don’t ever want to look old, slow and tired. We get grey in the hair and beard, but I still love doing it.

“I don’t want to be a shadow of my former self. I’m committed to this shit. I’m not mailing it in. I’m not a guy that they’ll say, ‘I remember back in the day when he was on fire, and now he looks like he’s here for a pay cheque.’ I’m here because I love doing it.”

Holt believes that one of the things he brings to Slayer is his eternal good mood. He explains: “I’m a good bridge between all the guys to keep everybody happy. It’s rare for these guys to ever see me pissed off about anything. I’m living the dream – I’m playing guitar.”

Asked about the difference between Slayer and Exodus performances, he says: “Slayer’s not a run-around-all-over-the stage band, and neither am I because my knees are shot.

“But with Exodus we’re still criss-crossing the stage at random, non-stop. That’s not Slayer. That’s stupid. I saw someone online who called me prancing ballerina once, just for what I do in Slayer. Fuck, I guess they just don’t want me to do anything.”

Slayer released a video for their track Pride In Prejudice earlier this week.

