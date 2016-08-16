Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach on next Times Of Grace record

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach says there won’t be much in the way of aggressive vocals on the next Times Of Grace record.

The singer says he and bandmate Adam Dutkiewicz have already begun demoing tracks for the follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man – though he’s not yet sure whether it will be a full-length or an EP.

He tells Lithium Magazine: “I have four instrumental demos on my phone right for a new EP or album. We don’t know yet. And Adam just told me yesterday he’s got two more.

“Adam’s on a writing binge right now. He’s sort of the grandmaster of all that, so he gives me stuff and I work on it, I write lyrics. Then he comes in and helps me with the lyrics and vocals.

“So it’s a very collaborative process after he’s written all the music. So, as far as I can tell, it’s coming along.”

Leach adds: “The cool thing about Times Of Grace is that it’s another outlet for us, and moving forward with that project, it’s gonna be even more different from Killswitch. There’s gonna be no ‘metalcore’ sound going on. As a matter of fact, I’m planning on not doing much aggressive vocals at all.”

The interview can be viewed in full below.

Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage are currently touring North America in support of their latest album Incarnate. They’ll also support Bullet For My Valentine on their winter UK tour later this year.

