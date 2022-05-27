Tim Bowness to reschedule London live dates to August

Tim Bowness has announced that his upcoming live dates in London, originally scheduled for June at The Musical Museum and at Rough Trade East, are now being rescheduled to August. This follows his announcement earlier this week that the release of his upcoming debut album Butterfly Mind had been moved back to August due to "logistical issues associated with the shipment of the new album".

"I’m really sorry to announce that both of my London shows in June have had to be cancelled," says Bowness. "I’m incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.



"An alternative London gig is in the process of being arranged for August 8 to coincide with the revised release date for Butterfly Mind. Tickets will be sold via Burning Shed and we're looking into ways people who bought tickets for The Musical Museum and Rough Trade East can be given advance notice. My shows in Bath (June 19) Liverpool (June 10) and Southampton (June 26) will still be going ahead."

Bowness will be joined by The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens as part of his live band, along with longtime collaborator Pete Chilvers.