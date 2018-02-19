Hawkwind’s HawkEaster festival details revealed

Hawkwind have revealed details on their upcoming HawkEaster event, which will take place on March 30 - April 1 at Morecambe’s Alhambra Theatre.

Artists including The Fierce And The Dead, Ginger Wildheart, Tim Blake and System 7 will take to the stage over the weekend, with the event being organised to raise funds for the theatre.

On the Friday evening, to commemorate 30 years since Bob Calvert died, there will be a performance of The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice which was written by Calvert about a young Jimi Hendrix.

Hawkwind, who have their own headline sets on Saturday and Sunday, won’t perform with The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice, however they say they’ll be “cheering from the sidelines.”

Hawkwind say: “We are really looking forward to HawkEaster. There are a lot of interesting bands playing this year and it’s all for a good cause – to save an iconic old theatre.”

They add: “We really need to preserve these old venues, which are being destroyed far too often. With lots of diverse stuff going on, we hope it’s going to be more of an indoor festival – a proper ‘happening.’”

The production will be followed on the Friday evening with a special performance by Tim Blake, Dave Brock and friends.

Along with the live music, there will be an exhibition by Stacia, the Eel Pie Island Museum and a collection of Hawkwind photographs and memorabilia.

In addition, it’s been revealed that Hawkwind will take part in an attempt to break the world record for the longest concert.

The Never-Ending Gig will take place in Morecambe over the course of 17 days at the Alhambra and Carleton Suite from April 2, with the aim of beating the current record of 378 hours, which was set in Las Vegas in 2014.

Hawkwind will open and close the event.

