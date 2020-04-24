The Quiet Room prog on demand subscription service launches

A new on-demand video subscription service featuring your favourite progressive rock bands performing special arrangements of their songs in an intimate studio setting with pristine audio and video is to launch called The Quiet Room. You can watch a trailer for the service below, featuring Magenta, Tiger Moth Tales, Beatrix Players and Quill.

Subscribers will be able to sign up for a competitively priced monthly subscription to stream exclusive live performances and interviews, with the option of purchasing and downloading the high-resolution audio files. The content can be streamed unlimited times with an active subscription.

“Our aim is to evoke the vibe created on classic 1970’s TV programmes like The Old Grey Whistle Test and more recent programmes like BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge," says Andrew Lawson, the head engineer at Fieldgate Studio near Cardiff, where most of the sessions will be recorded.

“Many bands find it challenging to perform in every country whilst on tour," adds production manager Paul Harris. "The Quiet Room offers bands a global reach, and for global audiences a chance to see their favourite bands from the comfort of their living rooms.”

People can register their interest and immediately receive access to an extended version of the Pete Jones (Tiger Moth Tales) performance. Material from our pilot episodes will be made available free of charge over the coming months to anyone who registers.

Further information and to watch a clip from Peter Jones' performance here.