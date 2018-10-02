Tiger Moth Tales announce new album Story Tellers Part 2

Tiger Moth Tales have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this month.

It’s titled Story Tellers Part 2 and it’ll arrive on October 26 via White Knight Records.

Although Pete Jones has spent much of 2018 on vocals, keyboards and saxophone duties with Camel, he’s still managed to find the time to write and record the 10-track album and follow-up to The Depths Of Winter.

Speaking about the record, Jones says: “As well as singing and playing all the instruments myself, I'm also thrilled to sing a couple of duets with my long-term singing partner Emma Friend.

“She has a stunning voice, and I really look forward to hearing people's reactions to her amazing performances.”

To mark the album announcement, Tiger Moth Tales have released an animated video for the first single from the record Match Girl, which can be watched below.

Story Tellers Part 2 is now available for pre-order from Bandcamp.

Tiger Moth Tales - Story Tellers Part 2

1. Best Friends

2. Kai's Journey

3. Toad Of Toad Hall

4. Hundred Acre Wood

5. Eternity

6. The Boy Who Cried Wolf

7. Three Little Pigs

8. The Palace

9. Match Girl

10. Best Friends Reprise