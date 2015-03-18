Thunder issue video for Resurrection Day

Thunder have released a lyric video for the lead track from a new EP due next month.

Resurrection Day is issued on April 20 via earMUSIC, with the lead track taken from latest album Wonder Days. It also features a live track, a live video and an acoustic song. Two versions of Resurrection Day are also included.

The track was written by guitarist Luke Morley as a tribute to fellow guitarist Ben Matthews, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and later underwent successful treatment. He was given the all-clear in November.

Another track from Wonder Days, When The Music Played, will be issued on limited edition 10” vinyl for Record Store Day on April 18.

RESURRECTION DAY TRACKLIST