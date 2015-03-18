Trending

Thunder issue video for Resurrection Day

By Classic Rock  

Song to appear on EP due out in April

Thunder have released a lyric video for the lead track from a new EP due next month.

Resurrection Day is issued on April 20 via earMUSIC, with the lead track taken from latest album Wonder Days. It also features a live track, a live video and an acoustic song. Two versions of Resurrection Day are also included.

The track was written by guitarist Luke Morley as a tribute to fellow guitarist Ben Matthews, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and later underwent successful treatment. He was given the all-clear in November.

Another track from Wonder Days, When The Music Played, will be issued on limited edition 10” vinyl for Record Store Day on April 18.

RESURRECTION DAY TRACKLIST

  1. Resurrection Day (radio edit) 2. Resurrection Day (album version) 3. Don’t Say That (RAK Studio Acoustic Live) 4. The Rocker (Brooklyn Bowl Live) 5. Black Water (Brooklyn Bowl Live Video)