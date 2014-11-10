Thunder’s Ben gets cancer all-clear

Thunder guitarist Ben Matthews has been given the all-clear following cancer treatment.

The 50-year-old was diagnosed in July after malignant cells were discovered during tonsil surgery. He’d been replaced by Pete Shoulder of The Union for the band’s appearance at the Calling festival.

Now frontman Danny Bowes reports: “You’ll be pleased to hear that Ben saw the oncologist on November 4 and was given the all-clear. It means his treatment worked.

“He’s over the moon, as we are. He’s still quite poorly; but all he has to do is concentrate on recovering his energy and strength. The side-effects will hopefully subside quite soon.

“He was at the cover shoot for the new album yesterday, and though he was quite tired, he did a fine job – with his new short hair.”

Earlier this year Thunder confirmed they were working on a follow-up to 2009’s Bang, originally planned to be their final album. Bowes says: “An announcement is coming really soon, but today is all about Ben’s splendid news.”

They tour the UK with Reef and Tax The Hear in March next year:

Mar 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo