Threshold’s Damian Wilson announces UK solo tour

Threshold and Headspace frontman Damian Wilson has announced a short run of UK shows.

The three dates will take place in September, and have been scheduled in support of his upcoming solo album titled Built For Fighting, which is due out on September 9.

Wilson tells TeamRock: “I’m bringing Dutch and English musicians together to celebrate the release of the new album.

“Looking forward to mooring up alongside as many of the venues as I can. Since Cropredy, I think I should sail to all the gigs.”

His first studio album since 2003’s Let’s Start A Commune was produced by Andrew Holdsworth, with Bill Shanley, Lee Pomeroy, Adam Wakeman and Brian Willoughby joining Wilson on the record.

The singer was forced to delay the release of Built For Fighting due to “personal matters” back in April but with those now resolved, the new launch date is set for September 9.

Along with 11 original tracks, the record also features a cover version of Depeche Mode’s Somebody, which originally appeared on the UK outfit’s 1984 album Some Great Reward.

Wilson issued a lyric video for the track Thrill Me earlier this month.

Sep 07: LondonThe Battersea Barge

Sep 09: Fletchling Green Trading Boundaries

Sep 11: London The Sebright Arms

Built For Fighting cover art

Damian Wilson Built For Fighting tracklist

Thrill Me When I Was Young Impossible Fire Somebody Sex & Vanilla Can’t Heal War What Have We Done Written In Anger All I Need I Won’t Blame Life Battlelines

