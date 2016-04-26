Damian Wilson solo album delayed by 'personal matters'

Damian Wilson’s first solo album in 10 years has been delayed due to “personal matters.”

The Threshold frontman launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to fund the follow-up to Let’s Start A Commute, eventually raising €16,268 against a target of €11000.

He planned to release the album this month but says in an update that he hopes to have it out in August.

Wilson says: “There have been some delays in post-production due to personal matters. Unfortunately, this means that the album has been delayed by a few months. At the moment we’re looking at an August release.”

As well as announcing the delay, Wilson has revealed the cast of musicians who will be appearing on the album, which is being mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

Joining singer/guitarist Wilson are guitarist Bill Shanley, bassist Lee Pomeroy, drummer Binzer Brennan, Hammond player Adam Wakeman and a string of other artists.