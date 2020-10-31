Three Colours Dark release spooky new video for Monster

UK atmospheric progressive duo Three Colours Dark, who feature former Karnataka pair Rachel Cohen and Jonathan Edwards, have released a spooky new video, the band's first, for the aptly titled Monster (given today is Halloween). It's taken from their recently released album, The Science Of Goodbye through Firefly Music in April.

"We're delighted to release our first video," says Rachel and Jon. "Bringing the track Monster to life, this was filmed, edited and created by Tim Hamill during our album studio sessions last year. It's dark, sinister and brooding... and perfect for sharing some Halloween vibes!"

The slow-building, brooding Monster sees Rachel Jones duetting with Chimpan A and The Storys vocalist Steve Balsamo in the new video. Prog Magazine referred to Monster as "disturbing" in our review of The Science Of Goodbye, calling the album a"near perfect return" and "a collaboration between two musicians who comprehend and compliment each other".

"It’s the first time that Rachel and I have worked together for 16 years since our work as founder members of Karnataka and it’s also Rachel’s first recording since The Reasoning’s Adventures In Neverland album," says Edwards.

Get The Science Of Goodbye.