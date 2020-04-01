Three Colours Dark release trailer for debut album The Science Of Goodbye

Former Karnataka pair Rachel Cohen and Jonathan Edwards have formed a new duo, Three Colours Dark and will release a new album, The Science Of Goodbye through Firefly Music in April.

Prog readers will be able to hear the new song Monster on the free CD with issue 108, which is on sale this Friday, April 3. The band have also released a video trailer for The Science Of Goodbye which you can listen to below.

It's the first time the pair have worked together since the dissolution of Karnataka back in 2004. Edwards formed Panic Room with fellow Karnataka members Anne-Marie Helder, guitarist Paul Davies and drummer Gavin Griffiths, and later Luna Rossa with Helder, while Cohen was a member of The Reasoning.

"We’ve got some special guests contributing to the music including Dave Gregory (XTC/Big Big Train), blues guitarist Chantel McGregor and singer Steve Balsamo (ChimpanA/The Storys)," Edwards tells Prog. "It’s the first time that Rachel and I have worked together for 16 years since our work as founder members of Karnataka and it’s also Rachel’s first recording since The Reasoning’s Adventures In Neverland album."

Panic Room, who have been on an extended break since guitarist Dave Foster and bassist Yatim Halimi left the band, will be working on a new album later this year.

Visit the Three Colours Dark website.

The Science Of Goodbye

1. Enter, Soubrette

2. Wonderland (How Can This Be Love?)

3. Know You Now

4. Ghosts In The Wind (Richard Thompson) – featuring Dave Gregory

5. Three Colours Dark

6. Tasted Like Kryptonite

7. Rainbow’s End

8. Blood Moon Rising – featuring Chantel McGregor

9. Monster

10. The Science Of Goodbye