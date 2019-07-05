The Reasoning announce their band line-up for The Last Hurrah!

The Reasoning have announced the band line-up for their Last Hurrah show at Bilston's Robin 2 on September 29.

Joining band founder Matt Cohen (bass), long-standing drummer Jake Bradford-Sharpe and later guitarist Keith Hawkins are singers Emilee Moyce and Andrew Demczuk, the latter singer in Cohen's Omega Project, and keyboard player Athen Aryan.

"We really have brought you a first-class line-up of first-class musicians who, together, bring something very magical to the table," Matt Cohen tells Prog. "Their passion for music is undeniable and their understanding of what The Reasoning means to you all will show when you hear this band play the songs at The Last Hurrah!"

The Reasoning will be joined on the night by Jump, This Winter Machine and Circu5. The event is being promoted by Trinity Live. the first time they'll have promoted anything beyond the Trinity charity events. Tickets are on sale now for only £17.50 in advance, and £20 on the door. These are only available from the Robin 2 Box Office.